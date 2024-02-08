Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price

