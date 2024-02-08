3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (11) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)