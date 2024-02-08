Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (11)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search