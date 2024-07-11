Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,091,936

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

