1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,091,936
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
