1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3135 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)