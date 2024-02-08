Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3135 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

