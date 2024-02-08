Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1817 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3135 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
