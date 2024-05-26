Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 997,267

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1821 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

