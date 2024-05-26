Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 997,267
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1821 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
