2 Zlote 1821 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1821 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

