Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1821

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1821 IB Small head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1821 IB Small head
50 Zlotych 1821 IB Small head
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 16

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1821 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1821 IB
10 Zlotych 1821 IB
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 10 Groszy 1821 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1821 IB
10 Groszy 1821 IB
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1821 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1821 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1821 IB Small head
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 5 Groszy 1821 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1821 IB
5 Groszy 1821 IB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1821 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1821 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1821 IB Long tail
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Grosz 1821 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1821 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1821 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 1
