Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
