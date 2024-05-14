10 Groszy 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) Service CPRC (1)