Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1821 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1821 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 706,759

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 CPRC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

