5 Groszy 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,651,023
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
