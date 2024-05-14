Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1821 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1821 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,651,023

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1821 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search