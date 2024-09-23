Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
