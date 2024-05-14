1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (6)