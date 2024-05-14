Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 571,278

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

