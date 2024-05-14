Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1821 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1821 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
