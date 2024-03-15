10 Zlotych 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

