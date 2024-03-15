Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,195
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1901 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2524 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
