Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1821 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1821 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1821 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,195

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1821 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1901 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2524 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1821 IB at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1821 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search