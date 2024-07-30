50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1821 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

