Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,683
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1821 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11879 $
Price in auction currency 790000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1821 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
