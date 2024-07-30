Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,683

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1821 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11879 $
Price in auction currency 790000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
9006 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Poland 50 Zlotych 1821 IB "Small head" at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Seller GGN
Date February 18, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1821 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

