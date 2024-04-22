Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1828 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1828 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 119,232

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1828 FH at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

