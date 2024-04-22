2 Zlote 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (13) VF (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

