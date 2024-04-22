Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 119,232
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
