Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1828

Golden coins

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1828 FH
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1828 FH
25 Zlotych 1828 FH
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1828 FH
Reverse 10 Groszy 1828 FH
10 Groszy 1828 FH
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Zloty 1828 FH
Reverse 1 Zloty 1828 FH
1 Zloty 1828 FH
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Zlote 1828 FH
Reverse 2 Zlote 1828 FH
2 Zlote 1828 FH
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 5 Groszy 1828 FH
Reverse 5 Groszy 1828 FH
5 Groszy 1828 FH
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1828 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1828 FH
3 Grosze 1828 FH
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 3 Grosze 1828 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1828 FH
3 Grosze 1828 FH Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH
1 Grosz 1828 FH
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH
1 Grosz 1828 FH Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Category
Year
Search