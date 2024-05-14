Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,189,568

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1828 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

