1 Grosz 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,189,568
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1828 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
