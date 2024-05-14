3 Grosze 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1828 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) XF (11) VF (51) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) PF64 (1) RB (2) BN (2) + (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (5)

Empire (1)

GGN (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (2)

Знак (1)