Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1828 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1828 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,158,774

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1828 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

