Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,158,774
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1828 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (5)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search