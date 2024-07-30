Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1828 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1828 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 241

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1828 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
28954 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8955 $
Price in auction currency 32500 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1828 FH at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

