Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 241
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1828 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
28954 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8955 $
Price in auction currency 32500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search