25 Zlotych 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1828 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition AU (7) XF (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)