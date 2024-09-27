Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1828 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1828 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
