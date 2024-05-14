Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1828 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1828 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 528,691

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1828 FH at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

