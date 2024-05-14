Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 528,691
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
