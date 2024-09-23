Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1828 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1828 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place May 20, 1995.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
