Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1828 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1828 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1828 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place May 20, 1995.

Seller WCN
Condition UNC
Selling price
Selling price
