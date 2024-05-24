Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 91,507
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 975 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
