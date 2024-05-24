1 Zloty 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

