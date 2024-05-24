Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1828 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1828 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 91,507

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 975 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1828 FH at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1828 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search