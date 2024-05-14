Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 402,504
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
