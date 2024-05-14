5 Groszy 1828 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1828 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)