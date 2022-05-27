2 Zlote 1819 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1819 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)