Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1819 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1819 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
14298 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1819 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

