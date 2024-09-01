Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1819

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB Large head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB Large head
50 Zlotych 1819 IB Large head
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB Small head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB Small head
50 Zlotych 1819 IB Small head
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 25 Zlotych 1819 IB Large head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1819 IB Large head
25 Zlotych 1819 IB Large head
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 59

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1819 IB Large head
Reverse 1 Zloty 1819 IB Large head
1 Zloty 1819 IB Large head
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB Large head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB Large head
2 Zlote 1819 IB Large head
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1819 IB Small head
Average price 7100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1819 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1819 IB
5 Groszy 1819 IB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 72

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB
3 Grosze 1819 IB
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB
3 Grosze 1819 IB Restrike
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1819 IB Long tail
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1819 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1819 IB Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1819 IB Pattern
1 Zloty 1819 IB Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
