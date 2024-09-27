Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1819 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
