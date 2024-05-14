Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1819 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,531,568
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1819 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
