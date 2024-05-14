Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1819 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1819 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1819 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,531,568

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1819 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1819 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

