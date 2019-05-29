Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
