Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

