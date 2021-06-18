Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1819 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1819 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
1413 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

