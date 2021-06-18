Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1819 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,57 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1819 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
