Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,506

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7300 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (13)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5676 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4569 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1819 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1819 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search