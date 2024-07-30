50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7300 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (15) XF (15) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (7) DETAILS (5) PL (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (4) ANA (1)

