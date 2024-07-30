Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,506
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7300 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5676 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4569 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1819 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
