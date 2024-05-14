Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1819 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,57 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 187,082
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1819 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
