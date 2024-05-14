Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1819 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1819 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 187,082

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1819 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1819 IB at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search