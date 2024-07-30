25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,250. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

