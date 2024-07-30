Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 19,2 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 86,218
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,250. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- UBS (5)
- WCN (23)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3611 $
Price in auction currency 14250 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
