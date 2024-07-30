Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 19,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 86,218

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,250. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3611 $
Price in auction currency 14250 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

