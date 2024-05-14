Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
