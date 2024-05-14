Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1819 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1819 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

