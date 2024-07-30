50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1819 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

