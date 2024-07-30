Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,506

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1819 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11478 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4130 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
