50 Zlotych 1819 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,506
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1819 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4130 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1819 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
