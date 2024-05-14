Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,208,278
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37961 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
