Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,208,278

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37961 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1819 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

