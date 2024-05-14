1 Zloty 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37961 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

