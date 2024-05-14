2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (11) VF (21) F (6) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (1)

GGN (3)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (5)

RND (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (3)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (1)