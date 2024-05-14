Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,241,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1819 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

