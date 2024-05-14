Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1819 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,241,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1819 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1819 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
