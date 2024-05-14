Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,320,681
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2249 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (5)
- Heritage (3)
- iBelgica (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 53583 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
