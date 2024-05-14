2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2249 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (13) VF (31) F (7) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (7) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (6) NGC (3) RNGA (1) PCGS (2)

