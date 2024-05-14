Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,320,681

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2249 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 53583 RUB
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

