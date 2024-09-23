Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1818

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1818 IB Large head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1818 IB Large head
50 Zlotych 1818 IB Large head
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 201
Obverse 25 Zlotych 1818 IB Large head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1818 IB Large head
25 Zlotych 1818 IB Large head
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 116

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1818 IB Large head
Reverse 1 Zloty 1818 IB Large head
1 Zloty 1818 IB Large head
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 163
Obverse 2 Zlote 1818 IB Large head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1818 IB Large head
2 Zlote 1818 IB Large head
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1818 IB
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1818 IB
5 Zlotych 1818 IB
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 5 Groszy 1818 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1818 IB
5 Groszy 1818 IB
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 72

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Long tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Long tail
3 Grosze 1818 IB Long tail
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Long tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Long tail
3 Grosze 1818 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Short tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Short tail
3 Grosze 1818 IB Short tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1818 IB Long tail
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1818 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1818 Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1818 Long tail
1 Grosz 1818 Long tail
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1818 IB Pattern Small head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1818 IB Pattern Small head
25 Zlotych 1818 IB Pattern Small head
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1818 IB Pattern
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1818 IB Pattern
5 Zlotych 1818 IB Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1818 IB Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1818 IB Pattern
2 Zlote 1818 IB Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Zloty 1818 IB Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1818 IB Pattern
1 Zloty 1818 IB Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 1818 IB Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1818 IB Pattern
5 Groszy 1818 IB Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Pattern
Reverse 3 Grosze 1818 IB Pattern
3 Grosze 1818 IB Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 1
