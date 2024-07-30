Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 19,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 54,627

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,245. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3618 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4508 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 15, 2022
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

