25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 19,2 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 54,627
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,245. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3618 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4508 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
