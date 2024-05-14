Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1818 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 157,409
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1818 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3189 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1818 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search