3 Grosze 1818 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1818 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)