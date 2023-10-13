Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1818 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 157,409
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1818 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1857 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
