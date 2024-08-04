Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 600. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 2 Zlote 1818 IB (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1818 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search