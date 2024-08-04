Pattern 2 Zlote 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 600. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

