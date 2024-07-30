Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,040
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5547 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5615 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4960 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
