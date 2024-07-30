50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5547 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

