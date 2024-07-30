Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50,040

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5547 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5615 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4960 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

