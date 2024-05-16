Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,252,718

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1818 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22450 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1818 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1818 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

