5 Groszy 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

