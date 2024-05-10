Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,055,764

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1818 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

