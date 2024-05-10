Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,055,764
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- MS67 (2)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (12)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search