3 Grosze 1818 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1818 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2903 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 390. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

