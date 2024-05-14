Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,034,994

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1818 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1818 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

