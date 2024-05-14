Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1818 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
