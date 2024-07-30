Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse Pattern 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse Pattern 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 25 Zlotych 1818 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30583 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Small head" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2820 USD
Poland 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Small head" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

