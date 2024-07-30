Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 25 Zlotych 1818 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 25 Zlotych 1818 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30583 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
