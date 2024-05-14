Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 115,493
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
