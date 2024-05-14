Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 115,493

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

