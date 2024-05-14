5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (9) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)