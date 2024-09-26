Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1818 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1818 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
2016 $
Price in auction currency 7800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1818 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

