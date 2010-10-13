Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search