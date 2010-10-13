Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1818 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Gorny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,4334 oz) 13,48 g
  • Diameter 31,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1818 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1818 IB (Pattern) at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
238673 $
Price in auction currency 8000000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

