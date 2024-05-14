Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 228,908

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2008.

Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1825 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

