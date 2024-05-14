2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2008.

