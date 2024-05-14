Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 228,908
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2008.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
